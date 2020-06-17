Victor restaurant closes for cleaning and quarantines seven members of staff
In a press release Wednesday morning, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported that they are investigating a case of COVID-19 in a customer who patroned Westside Yard in Victor on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Public Health said that while the risk of exposure to other patrons at is unknown, EIPH is recommending that any person who was at the establishment during this timeframe monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms.
Wednesday morning, West Side Yard manager Stacy Hulsing said public health officials called her Tuesday evening at the restaurant to inform her of the positive case on Saturday, June 13. She said that she has closed the restaurant that evening and will remain closed through today for deep cleaning. She has also quarantined seven members of her staff including herself who worked on June 13.
"It's to no fault of our own, a patron came in," she said Wednesday. "This is a challenge and you just don't know who's walking through any door. I feel like we have been really careful as a business."
Yesterday, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported that they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Teton County. The person is male in his 20s who contracted the virus through community transmission. There are five people who are being monitored from this case.
The man was not hospitalized. Public health officials said Wednesday morning that this is the same person who was at West Side Yard.
This is the first new case in Teton County in last six weeks. The district has seen 147 total cases and is reporting that 119 have been released since testing positive for COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases has been documented throughout Eastern Idaho.
“COVID-19 is present in our communities. In fact, all of the counties within EIPH’s region with active cases include documented community transmission. That means when someone tests positive for COVID-19, we have not been able to determine the source of their exposure to the virus, which is true for this most recent case in Teton County. Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” said Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH in the press release.
Staying home when you are sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practicing other risk reduction strategies are also vital and include:
• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand
sanitizer.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay Informed
Details on all our cases can be found on our data dashboard located on our website (www.EIPH.Idaho.gov). EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via
email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at
@EIPH.Idaho.
# # #
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.