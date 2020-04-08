One mathematical model based on new data indicates that if Idahoans practice full social distancing, the toll of the new coronavirus on the state’s hospital system might not be as heavy as first feared — and the number of cases may begin to level out soon.
The forecast comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent global health research center based at the University of Washington. The UW School of Medicine initially asked the group’s researchers to provide a model to help predict the effect the outbreak would have on its hospital system, according to the institute’s website. Other hospital systems and states asked for help as well though, and thus the researchers decided to build models for each state; those forecasts are updated regularly with new data from state and local governments, the World Health Organization the American Hospital Association and other sources.
The work group established by Gov. Brad Little is collaborating with universities on a model that is different from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, however, according to Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She could not disclose more information on that topic on Wednesday.
”I expect to know more on that soon, that we can share with the public,” Forbing-Orr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “In the meantime, it’s still too early to tell if Idaho is flattening the curve, but the lower numbers in recent days are encouraging. We really need all Idahoans to stay the course and follow the recommendations and stay home as much as possible.”
The institute’s model predicts the need for hospital resources in Idaho will peak on Tuesday. On that day, according to the forecast, the state is expected to need 124 hospital beds for patients with COVID-19, 24 intensive care unit beds, and 20 invasive ventilators. Under that prediction, the state wouldn’t have a shortage of beds — it has 1,817 hospital beds in total, and 151 intensive care unit beds, according to the forecast.
All told, the forecast predicts 57 Idaho deaths related to COVID-19 by Aug. 4. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 18 people had died from the disease, according to the state’s count. The state was reporting 1,232 cases overall, 113 total hospitalizations, and 12,531 completed tests.
The institute’s forecast could change with more data, but the numbers were current as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The model assumes “full social distancing” will be practiced through May, and assumes Idahoans will adhere to social distancing guidelines, such as Little’s order to stay home unless absolutely necessary. The governor’s order is currently set to expire April 15 — one day after the predicted date of peak need for hospital resources — though Little said Tuesday he expects some type of restrictions to stay in place after that date.
“Our model suggests that, with social distancing, the end of the first wave of the epidemic (nationally) could occur by early June,” according to notes researchers wrote about the study. “The question of whether there will be a second wave of the epidemic will depend on what we do to avoid reintroducing COVID-19 into the population. By the end of the first wave of the epidemic, an estimated 97% of the population of the United States will still be susceptible to the disease and thus measures to avoid a second wave of the pandemic prior to vaccine availability will be necessary.”
Brandon Atkins, the program manager for Central District Health’s family and clinic services, cautioned against relying too heavily on any model.
“The reality is no community is going to follow a model exactly,” Atkins told the Idaho Press Wednesday.
He pointed out there are too many unknowns about the novel coronavirus to draw hard conclusions — while it’s possible the tide could turn sooner than was first expected, he said, it’s also possible the virus could mutate and become more dangerous. He hadn’t seen the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, but he spoke in general terms about mathematical modeling.
“I think any scientist would love to be able to say, ‘I have a formula that will be able to tell us what everyone wants to know,’” Atkins said.
The most relevant model for Idaho would have to rely on data from a location similar to the state in terms of geography and socioeconomic status, he said. He pointed out much of the data being used for modeling the outcome of the coronavirus is based on larger urban areas, such as New York City — and those sprawling urban areas are materially different from Idaho culturally and geographically.
The model is based on COVID-19 death rates for each state; thus a lack of testing does not have an effect on them, according to the researchers.
“These models are based on observed death rates, and so are not influenced by differences in testing,” the researchers wrote. “This means that changes in death rates would alter the model, but changes in the number of observed cases, or in how states are testing, would not. We believe that in settings where testing is in relatively short supply, the sick and the very sick are getting tested; this is why we utilize deaths, as those patients are more likely to have been tested.”
The model’s outlook for the United States in general is gloomier. It predicts 60,415 people will die by Aug. 4 because of COVID-19. The forecast estimates peak need for hospital resources will occur on April 11. It also predicts the country will face a shortage of 15,852 hospital beds, and 9,047 intensive care unit beds. All told, nationally, the model anticipates 16,524 ventilators will be needed. Those estimates were current as of Wednesday afternoon.
Researchers acknowledged their model may appear to be more optimistic than other studies, but added the model is “informed by the shape that other COVID-19 outbreaks are taking, in terms of deaths, around the world and across the U.S.”
“Other models may use other approaches, such as assuming a population where everyone was equally likely to interact with everyone else, and model different scenarios such as the absence of, or different levels of, social distancing,” researchers wrote. “These models are useful for motivating action to prevent such worst-case scenarios, while our model is designed to specifically address the planning needs of hospital administrators and local governments.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.