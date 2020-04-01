In the spring of 1918 farmer Thomas Martin Grover and his wife Isabelle Hogge Grover moved from Sugar City to property west of Driggs in Teton Valley.
Their daughter, Norma, the sixth of 11 children, recalls the move in her memoir.
“It took us two days and I rode Old Harry and helped drive the cows,” she said. “There were no oiled roads then and it was hot and dusty.” She said there was some disappointment when the family saw the house and farm her father had selected. But her mother, “as always,” made it comfortable for them.
The house had no running water or electricity, and water came from a ditch a far way from the house. “She had to carry water … and wash our clothes in an old hand machine,” Norma said.
And, as if there weren’t enough hardships, sickness hit the valley.
“That was the year of the great influenza epidemic,” she said. “I used to ride Old Sailor each day to Driggs to get our mail. It was about four miles, and they would not let anyone stay in town, so I would get the mail and go back to the ranch.
“Those were lonely and anxious days, and our family all got the flu,” she said. My sister Merle had lost her husband in August and was living with us with her two children, Ruth and Preston Wilding, and mother stayed on her feet and took care of the whole household,” Norma said.
“The good Lord must have given her strength for I am sure she was as sick as any one of us,” she said. “We had a large herd of milk cows and our Uncle Jim Grover took care of them for us.”
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, and Norma Floyd is her grandmother.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.