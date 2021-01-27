Grand Targhee Resort announced on Wednesday its decision not to hold the popular Targhee and Bluegrass music festivals for the second summer in a row due to the uncertainty around COVID.
Last year, resort management didn't announce until May that the popular music festivals were canceled; this year they made the call much earlier.
"Plans and potential dates for both festivals for 2022 and beyond have not been determined," reads the Facebook announcement. "Guests with lodging reservations may choose to keep them for this summer at regular summer rates or may cancel and receive a full refund. The resort will not be taking lodging reservations for summer 2022 at this time."