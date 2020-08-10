As Idahoans identify the many impacts of COVID-19, the need increases for behavioral health support, food security, housing, and other services. The Division of Behavioral Health in the Department of Health and Welfare and in conjunction with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management is pleased to announce that the COVID Help Now Line offers statewide support for anyone facing challenges associated with this global pandemic.
COVID Help Now responders are trained crisis counselors who will help callers assess their current situation and reaction and will provide coping mechanisms to reduce stress. COVID Help Now responders provide emotional support and aid for immediate crisis needs by connecting callers with resources in their own communities. The COVID Help Now Line is anonymous. Responders do not classify, label, or diagnose people, and no case records are taken.
Responders are available via phone or text, with a chat feature coming soon. Callers may also leave a message during off-hours and receive a return call the following day. The COVID Help Now Line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time, seven days a week and can be reached by calling or texting 986-867-1073 or calling toll-free 866-947-5186. Resources can also be found by visiting www.ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.