If you’re headed to any of the nearby national parks, don’t forget to bring your face masks.
Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks have issued new mask-wearing requirements in announcements this week. The changes are based on the latest Center for Disease Control guidelines.
“All visitors regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels, are required to wear a mask in crowded outdoor spaces and indoors, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants,” the parks stated on their respective Facebook pages. “Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public and commercial transportation.”
The new requirements are an update of a pronouncement made at the end of July for both parks stating that visitors would be required to wear masks indoors and on public transport.
