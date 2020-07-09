Hospital adjusts protocol for local businesses with COVID positive employees
With two new positive COVID-19 cases being reported by Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey this evening, Thursday July 9, coupled with the five more over the last two days, the hospital is asking local businesses to work directly with the medical facility in Driggs to assess testing needs. In total seven cases in 36 hours for Teton County.
Gnagey explained that because positive case numbers are climbing, more employers are realizing employees who have COVID. Rather than individual employees calling the hospital, Gnagey encouraged employers to work with hospital staff directly to determine the best course of action when an office or store has an infected employee.
The two new positive tests on Thursday were earned through the hospital's rapid test kits. The hospital also received two more positive tests results stemming from June testing in which those tests were sent to an outside lab.
Of the five other cases that were reported this week, tonight Eastern Idaho Public Health is connecting those cases to community transmission or contact with another infected person. The new cases on Thursday have not yet been investigated.
"Numbers are going up rapidly in our county, our region and throughout our state," said Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Reigel with regards to the last 36 hours of increased positive cases. "We obviously have to be more careful about our behavior. It's the behavior of the adults that will dictate whether or not our children get to go back to school or our hospital can take care of everyone who needs assistance."
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported an additional eight cases in the health district including Bonneville (4), Fremont (2), Jefferson (1), and Lemhi (1).
Idaho again added over 400 new positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the state to 9,428 total cases since the pandemic began.
According to the Idaho Press, “State officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the second highest single-day number since five were reported on April 21."
According to state statistics, the 18-29 age group has seen the most positive cases, with 2,447 or 35% of cases.
Mandatory masks
Increases in COVID-19 cases prompted the mayor of Driggs to pass an emergency mandatory mask ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July holiday; the ordinance was then affirmed by the city council on Tuesday. The City of Victor unanimously passed a similar ordinance this evening, Wednesday July 8, with the council members reasoning that "the fallout of shutting down again is much more than being asked to wear a face covering," as Victor Mayor Will Frohlich said.
View the Victor ordinance here and the Driggs ordinance here.
The Victor ordinance has more exemptions to the rule than the Driggs version, as well as a higher fine. (In Victor a ticket costs $250, whereas in Driggs it's $100.) Both cities state that people not required to wear face coverings include children under five, people who can't medically tolerate it, those who are socially distanced outdoors, those who are eating in restaurants, those who are hearing impaired, and those who might be at risk at their jobs. In Victor, the list of exemptions also includes people swimming, exercising at the gym, working in an office where they can socially distance, children participating in youth sports or daycare, and anyone on school property.
Victor city administrator Olivia Goodale clarified that the blanket exemption for schools was because "the school district has some pretty big decisions to make" and Victor wanted to "leave the school a clean slate."
This would follow two other Idaho cities who recently enacted a similar order. Boise Public Radio reported Wednesday that the cities of Hailey and Moscow, Idaho made mask wearing mandatory. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Teton County, Wyoming is looking to instate a similar mask requirement. Eastern Idaho Public Health has debated the same requirement this week. The Boise mayor ordered the western city to wear mandatory masks this week as well and the cities of Idaho Falls and Pocatello are debating the same this week.
The Centers for Disease Control, “recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Stay Informed
Details on all cases can be found on the data dashboard located on at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through the EIPH Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
Julia Tellman contributed reporting to this story.
