At a special meeting on Monday to discuss masks in school, the Teton School District 401 board was predictably split, with three trustees voting in favor of the status quo and two voting to start school with mandatory masking due to the rise in cases and the prevalence of a more contagious Covid variant in the community.
The board received nearly 100 emails on the topic, with almost exactly half in favor and half opposed to masks. The meeting played out as many have across the state as districts prepare for the new school year. The audience was divided, with some people wearing masks and others filing in late with signs of protest (“We can’t breathe”, “My body, my choice”) after standing along Main Street demonstrating their antipathy toward masks in school. The board did not accept in-person comment, which made the proceedings more subdued than they might have been otherwise. Only one attendee had to be escorted out after being disruptive during the board’s deliberation.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme opened the meeting by telling the board members that the administrative team had met since the board’s last meeting on Aug. 9, and that the team was recommending that the district stick with the plan that was approved in June.
Woolstenhulme explained that the plan takes into account school level data rather than community numbers, and that public health officials have kept him apprised all summer of students and staff who have contracted Covid; that number stands at three, with none currently active, even though in Teton County there are currently 26 active cases reported as of Monday.
He added that he’s concerned going into the school year that the staff shortage could be as disruptive as Covid.
“We are short staffed, as is almost every school district in the region, state, nation. That may impact our decisions outside of this plan that is specific to positive Covid cases,” Woolstenhulme said. “If we don’t have the staff, we’re going to have to make some difficult decisions about how many bus routes we can run, how many meals we can provide, how may custodians are available to clean, how much we can offer in our regular school program.”
Representatives from Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health reiterated the message that has been coming from local officials since the resurgence of the virus: get vaccinated and stay home when sick. They seemed to have no appetite to make recommendations about masks.
Trustee Shannon Brooks Hamby was the most vocal during the meeting, pressing the board to be proactive rather than reactive when considering the safety of students.
Trustee Jake Kunz, who opposes mask requirements, agreed that the board should be proactive, and wondered if there were other options to keep the district healthy.
Hamby and Woolstenhulme disagreed over the language of the reopening plan.
“I continue to be confused by the recommendation of admin that we stick with our plan, and what the plan actually says we should do if we’re at the high risk level,” Hamby said. “We’ve been told by public health officials that we’re in the high risk level according to the CDC.”
The school district plan says, “The protocols in place for beginning the 21-22 school year will be based upon the current community Covid cases and CDC and EIPH guidelines for public schools...County numbers and known student numbers will be taken into consideration in determining the level of protocols in place when school resumes on August 24 with staff and August 30 with students.”
According to the plan, at the high risk level masks are required. However, EIPH has shelved its risk level dashboard and now defers to the CDC.
Woolstenhulme countered that if EIPH was reporting more positive cases among students and staff, his recommendation would be different, but with no recent cases, the district could start the year operating on an assumption of minimal risk, according to the plan.
Trustee Ticia Sheets said there was no right answer and that the board had to look at the question as a moving target. “We need to assume the least amount of risk,” she said. “Whether you want masks or not, the least amount of risk is where we need to start.”
After Hamby made a motion to require masks in school, one demonstrator booed from the back of the room. After refusing the superintendent’s request that he quiet down, the attendee, Shawn Weeks, was walked out of the district building by law enforcement.
“We as a community can be a little better,” Kunz said after the meeting resumed. “We’re always going to disagree but we have to be respectful. Let’s not let this be one more divisive topic because we’re better than that.”
With three board members in opposition, Hamby’s motion failed to pass. The plan will remain in place without mandatory masks. Woolstenhulme said he would bring an updated recommendation to the board at its September meeting that clarified some of the language in the plan and made the risk levels more clear.
At the end of the meeting, board chair Ben Kearsley reminded the audience that seats are open on the school board, in case anyone new wants to volunteer for long meetings and difficult decisions.
A previous version of this article stated that Weeks was escorted out by the sheriff. It was actually a sheriff's deputy.