Effective today, face coverings are required in all city facilities in Victor, including city hall, the council chambers, and the public works building.
In an announcement issued on Aug. 18, Mayor Will Frohlich and interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff advised that, based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about masking in communities with high virus transmission rates, everyone entering a city facility will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. The directive applies to all employees, contractors, and visitors.
"We need to remember our community goals that were set at the beginning of Covid. Of those goals, number one was to protect the most vulnerable and to keep in-person learning active. Unfortunately, now the most vulnerable are our children under 12. This was not true last fall. Our goals remain the same, but the disease is now more easily transmissible and is increasingly affecting children."
Masks are required inside Driggs city facilities for people who are unvaccinated.
Mayor Hyrum Johnson wrote in an email to the TVN, "At this time we are not changing this, though we are monitoring the circumstances and will consider additional steps as warranted."
The school board will meet next Monday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. to continue its discussion of masks in schools for the 2021-22 year. The board of county commissioners also have a meeting on Monday, although the agenda for that has not been published yet.
