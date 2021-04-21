Victor and Teton County will discuss at next week's meetings
On Tuesday, April 20, the Driggs City Council voted to lift the city's mandatory mask mandate, effective on Monday, April 26 because ICU usage across the region is down and vaccines are available to all adults.
The Driggs mayor passed an emergency ordinance on Thursday, July 2, 2020 requiring masks to be worn in public, and the city council later ratified the ordinance. Victor and Teton County followed with their own orders soon thereafter. The mandates have been in place since then.
Businesses can still require mask-wearing of customers, the new Driggs order specifies. Any place where a "mask required" sign is posted, the city mandate still applies.
A possible repeal of the mask mandate will be on the meeting agenda for the Teton Board of County Commissioners on April 26, and the Victor City Council will discuss it on April 28. There is no mask order in Tetonia. The school board agreed on April 19 to uphold the mask requirements within the public school district until the end of the school year.