According to a press release issued by the Jackson Hole Airport Board, on the evening March 29, the Jackson Hole Airport became aware of an employee who had tested positive for COVID-19. This employee is currently in self-isolation, and notifications have taken place with appropriate agencies.
Because the employee notified Airport staff of their test results, The Airport was able to communicate this result with Teton County Public Health before the State had time to report it to them locally. Teton County Public Health will make proper notifications for those who may have been exposed to a positive case.
The Jackson Hole Airport has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the entire facility twice since the employee was at the Airport, this part of a ongoing effort to maintain the cleanest and safest environment possible. The Airport continues to operate and is following best practices recommended by Teton County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“The Airport has been preparing for this type of circumstance, and we will support Teton County Public Health, Teton County Public Health Director, and follow all recommendations and processes,” said JH Airport Director Jim Elwood in the news release. “In preparation for this type of circumstance, we separated our teams into multiple shift groups several weeks ago. We are taking active precautionary measures and following best practices identified by Teton County Public Health, State of Wyoming and CDC.”
