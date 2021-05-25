For people who haven’t found time yet to get their Covid vaccination, Corner Drug is offering walk-in vaccinations during most business hours.
“We’ve got to get those stragglers, and make it as easy as possible for everyone,” said Corner Drug owner Sally Myler.
She added that the downtown Driggs pharmacy has been trying to provide additional access on Saturday mornings and early before work, in order to catch commuters and other people who can’t take time out in the middle of the day; Corner Drug has administered a total of 422 shots.
Children aged 12-15 can now receive the Pfizer vaccine, so Corner Drug has begun providing shots to that demographic. According to the state dashboard, 50 percent of Teton County’s eligible population has received at least one shot. However, the State of Wyoming recently informed the county that 1,844 local residents received at least one dose across the state line, which puts the community at approximately 67 percent vaccinated.
Stop by Corner Drug, visit driggspharmacy.com or call or text 208-270-1895 to confirm a time for a vaccination. Broulim’s Pharmacy in Driggs is also offering vaccines in the pharmacy on select days. Visit their website to schedule an appointment: broulims.com/covid-19_vaccine