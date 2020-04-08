How are people in this extremely active, fitness hungry valley coping with gym closures? They’re replacing mirrored walls, rows of dumbbells, racks, mats, and loud pop music with laptops, bean cans, and perhaps an intrusive dog or two. And gym owners are getting creative to provide a way for all of us to work out together, alone.
“We’re working with people individually and supporting our clients, but this is also an opportunity to educate people who maybe haven’t valued health and wellness in the past,” said Robin Lyons, the owner of MTN Lab Performance Coaching in Driggs. She, head coach Lacey VandeBunte, and yoga instructor Bria Gillespie, have put together the Conscious Coaching Collective, a series of movement, breathing, and meditation video classes available for free to anyone who subscribes to the email thread.
“People are realizing what’s contributing to their mental health and well-being right now,” Lyons said.
The movement exercises taught by Lyons and VandeBunte on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings aren’t fatiguing, high-intensity work-outs.
“We do personalized coaching, not one size fits all, so we didn’t want to randomly throw darts at our audience,” Lyons explained. “We’re not making everyone do burpees for fun. It’s about joint health and motor control, it’s a good warm up for other movement in the day. It feels great in the morning; it improves your blood flow, lymphs, stretching, and helps facilitate and set the tone for the rest of the day.”
On Tuesday and Thursday evenings Gillespie helps people decompress by leading them through a relaxed yoga routine with a focus on breathing, then finishing with meditation.
Gyms provide their clients with a sense of community and local coaches want to foster that culture even at home.
“It’s comforting to us, getting to see all the members on the screen; it gives a sense that we’re all in it together,” said Dayne Toney, the owner of Targhee Athletics. She and her coaches have been leading live online workouts each day that are free with a suggested personal donation.
Only a week ago, Toney dreamed up the 21-Day Teton Valley Strong Challenge, in which people donated at least $25 to charity in order to participate in 21 days of workouts, nutrition challenges, and mental health exercises.
“We thought it would be cool to raise like $500,” Toney said. “But the response has been crazy.”
By the time the challenge started on March 30, there were 250 people signed up, not including the gym’s 150 members. With those sign-ups and one anonymous matched donation of $1,000, the challenge has raised nearly $10,000 for the Teton Valley Food Pantry and the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s emergency response fund.
Locals invited their friends and family to join the challenge, and now people around the country are participating, Toney said. Her 75-year-old aunt has done every workout so far.
“Staying healthy, eating well, and keeping your mind fit is all super important, and doing that while giving funds to local nonprofits is a win-win,” she added. “We couldn’t be more thrilled. If there’s demand for another challenge we would be into continuing it.”
The window for donations is still open at targheeathletics.com.
Both Lyons and Toney are still employing their coaching staff, despite not having in-person operations right now.
“It’s definitely a challenge as a business owner,” Lyons said. “This isn’t a part-time thing for us but we understand there’s going to be financial insecurity for everyone.”
That’s why MTN Lab just launched a three-month discounted rate for its personalized package (see mtnperformancelab.com for details). They’re not the only ones improvising. Frankie Owens, the owner of Barefoot Fitness and Pilates, is hosting several virtual classes every day. Her full schedule and registration is available at barefootdriggs.com. Jackson-based Wright Training, which recently opened a second location in Victor, has reimagined its summer fitness class as an online eight-week series. Learn more at jhwrighttraining.com.
Until sheltering at home comes to an end, there are plenty of chances to do squats with sacks of flour and Shavasana yoga poses on the floor next to your dining room table. Just don’t forget to shower.
