Grand Targhee announced on March 10 that the Crazy Horse Hill Climb snowmobile race, hosted by the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association with help from the Skyliners Motor Club, would not be happening this year.
The race is usually held during a bonus weekend after the resort's closing day.
The resort informed RMSHA last week about the cancelation, according to the race series secretary Alexie Cilensek. "We're kinda bummed about it, we've been there for years," she said. The organization is in the process of finding a back-up location for the final event of the series on April 17.
Earlier this month the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the Jackson Town Council had approved the Snow King Hill Climb with spectator limitations. That event, also put on by RMSHA, will happen March 25-28.
Grand Targhee made the call in January not to hold its popular music festivals this summer.
Other customary late-season events at the resort are also off the calendar for 2021, including the cardboard box derby and the pond skim. Some events are still happening, like this month's Teton Surf Classic.