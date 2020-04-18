The Idaho High School Activities Association cancelled the remainder of the spring sports season on Friday, citing safety guidelines established by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho State Board of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA,” the IHSAA said in a statement.
The spring season had already been suspended twice based on stay-at-home guidelines by the governor and “soft” school closures established by the board of education. Teams were not allowed to practice or use school facilities or even meet in groups or with coaches during the suspension.
Most athletes worked out on their own and established routines to keep ready in hopes the season would resume.
But as the April 20 deadline loomed, the reality started to set in. Coaches and athletic directors started making contingency plans but the IHSAA had already determined that the state tournaments, scheduled for May 11-16, would likely not be pushed back due to other scheduled events such as senior days and graduations.
In its statement, the IHSAA noted it was a sad day for Idaho athletes, but that the overall priority was to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
“Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education - based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can. We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely,” the statement read.
