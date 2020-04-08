The last big disease to hit Teton Valley came 102 years ago, the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic.
Back then Teton Valley was quite isolated but not immune to the ravages of the illness.
“It took a big death toll,” Byron Driggs said in his journal. When the flu hit Teton Valley in the fall of 1918 there was only one doctor and no hospital.
At the time, he was a pharmacist at the H.J. Enenback Drug Store, the store where Corner Drug sets now.
“I was working almost day and night filling prescriptions for the sick, then would deliver them as most of the whole family were sick,” he said. “I would get some coal or wood and fix up the fire and move onto another house.”
He was lucky. He didn’t catch the flu. “With all this I am very thankful I was able to do this and not get sick myself,” he said.
But his wife’s family was not so lucky. “Then on the 11th of November, the day the war ended, George (Smith’s) wife Violet died with the flu, leaving three small children and George to mourn.” Violet is buried in the Driggs Cemetery.
To date, the pandemic of 1918-1919 was the deadliest in modern history, infecting about one-third of the world population and about one-fourth of the U.S. population. Some 675,000 Americans died.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum. Byron Driggs is her grandfather.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.