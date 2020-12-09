With the holidays and a pandemic in full swing, many parents find themselves wondering how to help their kids navigate a season that is typically marked with gatherings and treasured traditions. Recommendations from local and national experts advise against lots of activities that children look forward to: from sitting on Santa’s lap to attending parties, from traveling to spending time with extended family and friends.
Sara White, a local LCPC and school counselor, shared some thoughts on how to not only help our youngest family members process the reality of an atypical holiday season, but ways to make it special and fulfilling.
Talk Early, Ask Questions
Don’t wait until a Christmas Eve meltdown to find out what your kids are upset or disappointed about; start the conversation now. “In general when dealing with kids and hard things, clear is kind,” said White. “Be honest with kids. Too often we’re afraid of scaring them or making something worse, but it’s really best to be straightforward with them in an age-appropriate way.” That means being upfront about what events or traditions might not be able to happen in their normal way this year, and why.
Giving kids time to understand and adjust can help minimize unpleasant surprises or disappointment.
Though it’s tempting to assume you know how kids feel about a certain change, it’s important to ask questions. “It’s important to try and get to the core of kids’ concerns and the source of their feelings. When we can gain that understanding, we can find ways to creatively recreate or achieve those goals,” White says. For example, your little one might not be upset about missing the actual activity of sitting on Santa’s lap, but is worried that their wish list might not reach the Big Guy’s ears otherwise. Together, you can make an alternative plan that alleviates the specific concern — mailing a letter, sending an email, or making a call to the North Pole.
All Feelings are OK
“No matter what emotions your kids have about the holidays this year, make sure you let them know that the way they feel is okay,” White said. Validating their feelings — whether they’re relieved, disappointed, anxious, angry, or anything else — is key. ”However your kids feel is okay, and make sure you’re validating the heck out of it. Don’t try to convince them that ‘everything’s okay’ or ‘all of this is great!’”
It can also be helpful to empathize with them, and let them know that you share similar feelings about parts of the holiday season this year. Then let them know how you’re coping with the feelings, and working to find new ways to connect this year. “If they’re disappointed about not seeing family this year, it’s helpful to share with kids that you’re feeling sad about that, too. Offer solutions like phone calls, video calls, or other creative ideas.”
Get Clear on Rules
If gathering with other people is on your holiday agenda, White recommends establishing very clear rules and expectations for those attending. Having clear agreements on mask wearing, social distancing, and physical contact like hugging can help kids and adults avoid conflict or confusion. “When those rules are clearly lined out, kids can point back to the rules if someone isn’t following them — having that structure makes it less personal and confusing,” White explained.
In other words, it’s easier for both kids and grownups to remind someone to follow already-agreed-upon guidelines rather than negotiate comfort levels in the moment.
“Especially for little kids, having a script and practicing can be helpful,” said White. “Helping kids work through possible pitfalls or things that might come up, and exploring how we might handle that is sometimes useful.”
Make New Traditions
White also suggests embracing the holidays this year as an opportunity to create and enjoy some new traditions or activities. “When kids are part of imagining and designing new traditions, they’re much more likely to feel invested and excited instead of disappointed. It’s also easier on parents! Kids are incredibly creative, and if we step out of the way, they can have wonderful ideas that we hadn’t even thought about,” White observed.
Finally, it can be helpful to reinforce to kids that they are far from the only ones having big feelings about the holidays this year. Other families across the community and nation are navigating the same changes and challenges.
“This year, let’s all try and stay really present with our kids, stay curious, ask questions, and discover ways of celebrating that work for everybody in the family,” suggested White. While the holiday may look a little different than in years past, parents can play a helpful and positive role in making sure it’s special and memorable.
Reimagining Christmas Traditions
Holiday parties, family dinners, and group gift exchanges might not be an option this year, but there’s no shortage of creative ways to celebrate the season. Here are a few ideas to inspire some holiday cheer:
- Make scrapbooks or photo albums
- Craft ornaments or holiday decorations
- Build and send care packages to friends/family
- Bake cookies or other treats
- Decorate gingerbread houses
- Make pinecone bird feeders
- Enjoy a holiday movie with popcorn
- Design and send holiday cards