If eastern Idaho breaches metrics to reach a higher risk level, the Eastern Idaho Public Health board could issue a rigid ban on large gatherings throughout the region, officials voted Thursday.
The decision was the latest in a series of unanimous votes that Eastern Idaho Public Health's board of county representatives have made since early July. The board, like other regional health boards, has handled the bulk of pandemic responses after Gov. Brad Little largely stepped back from statewide control.
Hospital capacity, which the board has said it aims to maintain, remains adequate here. The region's hospitals have received some reprieve in the demand for intensive care unit beds in recent days as the summer trauma season, when car crashes and recreational accidents send more people to hospitals, winds down, officials said.
As recent as last week, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center said its ICU was routinely at capacity from a mix of trauma and COVID-19 patients. Reporting by the health district shows active COVID-19-related hospitalizations have gradually risen, including during this week.
Eastern Idaho's health board has mandated masks and partially restricted gatherings by capping occupancy according to venue size in six of eight counties. Those restrictions came after counties breached the active case threshold for what the board deems moderate-risk level, the second of four tiers outlined in a regional plan.
Last week, the board more than doubled the coronavirus caseload needed to reach the high-risk level. That came as health district officials and hospitals said the previous threshold of 20 active cases per 10,000 residents wouldn't lead to enough hospitalizations to stress capacity.
This week, daily new coronavirus cases in eastern Idaho have been lower than in previous weeks. Local testing data for this week are not yet available.
"It appears that because of our response plan, because of the measures we’re taking, it’s trending down, which would be very typical of what we’d expect from our actions," said board chairman Bryon Reed.
To reach high risk, the board's new threshold says either the entire region should have at least 50 active cases per 10,000 residents or an individual county should have at least 50 active cases per 10,000.
On Thursday, the board clarified that if the region's active case rate breaches that threshold, the board would consider putting the entire region at high risk. It also amended the regional plan to say counties can be individually considered high risk.
The only difference in social restrictions between moderate- and high-risk levels is how stringent restrictions on public gatherings are.
Moderate-risk calls for mask mandates and gathering restrictions that say venues must have at least 28 square feet per person to allow them to keep a 3-foot radius from others. High-risk calls for banning gatherings of more than 50 people, which health officials in the Boise area did about two months ago.
In addition to caseload and testing concerns, the regional plan says the board should look at hospital-use metrics to decide risk levels.
Eastern Idaho has 44 staffed intensive care unit beds between three hospitals. Hospitals share resources and divert patients between facilities based on the level of care they need.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor previously told the Post Register that if hospital capacity thresholds were breached, risk level moves would likely be regional.
The health district reported Wednesday the first Fremont County resident died of COVID-19; he was a male in his 60s. And on Thursday, the health district reported another death in Bonneville County, of a male in his 70s. Nine eastern Idaho residents are reported to have died of COVID-19.
The region saw COVID-19 cases and associated hospitalizations climb throughout July and into early August.
"We aren't as busy as we were a few weeks ago," said David Hoffenberg, Chief Operations Officer at EIRMC.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital is treating seven COVID-19 patients, but none are in the ICU, said CEO Casey Jackman. All are from Bonneville County.
Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg has two COVID-19 patients, said CEO Rachel Gonzalez. She anticipates more testing demand as the school year starts for Brigham Young University-Idaho and area K-12 schools.
The region has remained above the active case threshold to be considered moderate risk for two weeks.