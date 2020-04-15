BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday he will extend Idaho’s stay at home order through April 30.
The amended order will allow some previous non-essential businesses to reopen for curbside pickup. Out-of-state travelers will need to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state.
Little said via a video meeting this morning his goal is to have businesses open by the end of the month — but also that Idahoans should be prepared for that not to be the case.
Little’s amended order doesn’t specifically address when schools will open again; he chose to leave that to the state board of education.
The goal in amending the order is to balance the need to re-open the economy against the need to keep the coronavirus from spreading, he said.
Idaho has recently seen a slow-down in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is the disease caused by the virus. Just 11 new cases were confirmed as of Tuesday evening, but Little emphasized the need for Idahoans to hold the line and maintain all the same social distancing practices he asked them to follow when he originally put the stay at home order in place, on March 25.
This is a developing story; it will be updated later.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.