BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that the state will enter Stage 1 of his four-stage reopening plan on Friday.
“During Stage 1, 90% of businesses will be able to reopen their doors,” Little said. Stage 1 will allow most retailers, offices houses of worship and day-cares to reopen as long as they maintain strict social distancing and sanitation standards.
“I’m confident that we’ve exceeded our hurdles for Stage 1,” the governor said during a virtual press conference from his office in the state Capitol.
He announced that he signed a new order this morning to replace the statewide stay-home order that expires at the end of the day today. “Our Stage 1 ‘Stay Health’ order replaces the statewide stay-at-home order,” Little said. The new order extends for two weeks, and like the current order, is enforceable by law.
The governor also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid to a new program to provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Idaho impacted by the pandemic.
"With this step we will be able to support more than 30,000 of Idaho’s smallest businesses," Little said. "Many of these businesses are the backbone of their communities. No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount of the coronavirus relief fund to help small businesses with cash support."
Little said details on new "Idaho Rebound Grants" program will be announced shortly. Businesses will be eligible if they haven't already received an SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program loan or received less than $10,000 under that program.
The criteria and process to apply will be made available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov at 9 a.m. May 5. Applications will be accepted starting May 11. The Idaho State Tax Commission will facilitate the applications.
The governor warned that Idahoans will need to continue to act with caution to allow the state to move forward with the four-stage plan. "Idahoans will still need to be vigilant to stay healthy to reopen our economy," Little said.
Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Ashley Miller contributed. This story will be updated.
