Driggs resident and local volunteer ski patroller Jared Powers is looking to support local medical professionals through the COVID-19 pandemic the best way he knows how – by collecting ski gear.
Through the National Ski Patrol who has inspired a national donation program to collect Personal Protective Equipment – ski goggles for doctors, nurses and EMTs — to meet the severe shortages of equipment in hospitals throughout the country, he has set up donation drops at the Victor Valley Market and Broulim’s for local collection. Their mission may be found here: Gogglesfordocs.com.
“My job as Regional Co-coordinator has involved identifying a need from local hospitals such as Teton Valley Health, St. John’s in Jackson and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, and then setting up drop-off boxes for people to safely donate goggles”
The locations will be outside at Victor Valley Market and Broulim’s (with the consent of the owner/managers Derek Estabrook and Cody Roberts respectively.)
These drop-off were in place on Monday April 6 and will be part of the local response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
To date there have been over 12,200 donation requests that have been fulfilled nationwide in the space of a week with more hospitals being added daily.
When donating, all gear should be wiped down and placed in a sealed, Ziploc bag prior to placing in a drop-off receptacle. If possible, drop goggles directly into collecting receptacles without touching it.
Be assured, the collection point person will wear gloves and wash their hands when handling your donation. When gear arrives at the medical facility, it will be disinfected according to each hospital’s protocol and to be used as they deem fit.
