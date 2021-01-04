Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died on Dec. 30 of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.
Wells died peacefully at a residential facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said. “There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.
Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.
Wells, a native of Reno, Nevada, represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles were on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”
Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured comedy that aired from 1964-67 that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.
Wells was a part-time Teton Valley resident who owned a ranch in Driggs. In 2005 she founded the nonprofit Idaho Film and Television Institute as part of her mission to invest in arts in the valley. She also organized the SpudFest Drive-In Family Film and Music Festival and held her Film Actor's Boot Camp locally.
Dawn is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells.