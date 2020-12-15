On Monday evening, hours after the first Idahoan received Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccination in Rexburg, 60 doses were driven down the snowy highway from Idaho Falls to the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs.
RN house supervisor Erin McFarlane was the first healthcare worker in Teton County to receive the vaccine at 5:30 p.m. and several other Teton Valley Health employees were vaccinated shortly thereafter.
“I was very happy to get the COVID-19 vaccines on the first day they were released and to administer the first vaccine to a Teton Valley Health nurse,” said TVH infection preventionist Nikki Ripplinger, whose job took on a whole new dimension when the pandemic hit the nation at the beginning of the year.
Emergency room staff are the first priority across the state to be vaccinated, and over the next few weeks as more doses are delivered in shipments, more Teton Valley healthcare staff, then long term care facility employees, then first responders will receive the vaccine.
On Monday morning, Eastern Idaho Public Health received one tray containing 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The Associated Press reported that the initial shots distributed throughout the country represent the beginning of what will become the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.