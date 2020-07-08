Teton Valley Health reported a eleventh case of COVID-19 in Teton County in a female in her 40s stemming from contact with another active case.
This on the heels of a sixth COVID-19 case in a local woman in her 70s and a fifth positive COVID-19 case last Monday evening. The person is a local male in their 20s. Both cases is currently under investigation.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a fourth case of COVID-19 in Teton County last Wednesday and posted a probable case stemming from an existing case.
The fourth case is a local female in her 60s who has had connect with one of three other cases stemming from a bar and restaurant in Victor said Gnagey. This person has not been hospitalized. The probable case is a man in his 40s.
This makes 52 new case in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district since July 3. Other cases in the area are in Madison, Bonneville, Jefferson, Custer and Jefferson Counties.
Gnagey encouraged people with symptoms of COVID to call the TVH nurse line which is manned seven days a week, 24 hours a day at (208-354-2383).
Gov. Brad Little announced the state will remain in Stage 4 of reopening for at least the next two weeks, Friday July 10 being the deadline.
According to state statistics, the 18-29 age group has seen the most positive cases, with 2,447 or 35% of cases.
No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19.
Sixty-one COVID-19-related deaths, or 65.6% of total deaths, in Idaho occurred in people over 80. The same age group accounts for only 241 cases.
According to the state’s coronavirus information website, 100,474 tests have been conducted in state labs; there were 2,355 new tests reported Friday, July 3.
Stay Informed
Details on all cases can be found on the data dashboard located on at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through the EIPH Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
