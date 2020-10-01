According to the Eastern Idaho Public Health dashboard for Thursday, Oct. 1, released at 5:07 p.m., Teton County has now seen its first coronavirus death of a resident since the pandemic hit in March. EIPH reports that the patient was a woman in her nineties.
This news came on the heels of EIPH changing Teton's status from the minimal to moderate risk level at Thursday's board of health meeting. As a result, mask mandates and restrictions on social gatherings are back in place across Teton County. The county's active rate per 10,000 people is now at 23, and has exceeded the 20/10,000 ratio for six days. The school district is the source of some of those cases; as of Thursday the number of school-related positive cases this semester was 17, and the number of possible exposures within the district is 119, according to the Oct. 1 Teton County press release.
Other eastern Idaho counties have also experienced spikes in cases.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.