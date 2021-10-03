Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Eastern Idaho Public Health last week reported the deaths of a dozen eastern Idahoans due to COVID-19, marking the second straight week the number of reported deaths reached that mark.
The deaths were reported in the eight counties covered by Eastern Idaho Public Health, including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The health district has a population of 245,825, according to 2020 Census data.
Five of the deaths were reported on Tuesday alone, when the region hit a total death count of 300 from the virus since the pandemic started.
The death count matches that of the previous week, which also saw 12 COVID-19 deaths in eastern Idaho. The region had not seen weekly death counts this high since January, when the state was exiting a months-long case surge that nearly overwhelmed hospital systems. The region’s highest weekly death count from COVID-19 was 18 during the week of Nov. 21.
Five of the deaths were in Bonneville County, two in Jefferson County, two in Custer County, and one each in Madison, Lemhi and Fremont counties. Five of those who died were in their 70s; three were in their 50s; two were in their 90s; one was in their 60s; and one was in their 80s.
