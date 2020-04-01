In our valley, there are a large number of families living in poverty or in remote areas without all the amenities most of us take for granted. And with distance learning becoming the only means of providing a public education to our students, having access to the internet is now a necessity. As the district surveyed families about their needs, it quickly became obvious that providing hotspots was going to be a priority. Van Johnson, head of the IT department, contacted the Education Foundation to see if we could help.
The Education Foundation immediately diverted some funds from other programs and put out a Facebook call for donations to help purchase these hotspots. Ten people donated for a total of $3,305. The Spark Foundation, chaired by Nan Pugh, also stepped up to help fund the purchase of these reusable devices. All together we were able to raise a total of $18,636.
To date, TSD401 has purchased 75 internet hotspots and four bus hotspots from AT&T and these should be in the hands of students when they return from spring break. The district has also purchased 15 hot spots for teachers who live in remote areas without access to the internet.
The devices are super rugged and waterproof smartphones that are locked down to only be a hotspot. They have no apps, no other features. The district can control the hotspot feature with a filter as well as times of use. The device also has unlimited data for a month and can be opened up to satellites that typical customers can’t reach with their phones, hopefully giving students better service. These are paid monthly.
Multiple devices can be connected to these hotspots so the count is based on households. In allocating, to ensure strong connectivity, households with more than two students will get two devices, so the 75 are going to help 45 families. Extras have been purchased to handle needs as they arise.
“Silverstar has implemented four mobile large group hot spots and we’re adding four more with the bus hotspots,” said Megan Bybee, Curriculum Director for TSD401. “We’ve identified eight neighborhoods with a concentration of families in need of internet — four in Driggs, three in Victor, and one in Felt. With these eight large group hotspots we will be able to reach 31 families, and 59 students without internet.
The total personal impact of this effort is assisting 80 families and 144 students.
According to Pam Walker, Executive Director, “Even if these hotspots have to be extended through the end of the school year, we have enough funds to cover our immediate needs as of today. If other needs are identified, we will be putting out funding requests through our Facebook page. We want to thank everyone who has donated, especially The Spark Foundation which has donated the majority of these funds, for helping support our students in need. I’m constantly amazed at the generosity of our community.”
