Eastern Idaho Public Health will be hosting an informational webinar for any business interested in learning more about non-pharmaceutical interventions and criteria recommended to be included in an operational plan for reopening non-essential businesses. Based on interest, additional webinars will be offered.

Webinar: Informational Meeting for Eastern Idaho Businesses re: Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions for Consideration in Operating Plans for Reopening from COVID-19 Closures

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. Mountain Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99502926566

Dial In: (301) 715 8592 US

Meeting ID: 995 0292 6566

One tap mobile

+19712471195,,99502926566#

