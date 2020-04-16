Eastern Idaho Public Health will be hosting an informational webinar for any business interested in learning more about non-pharmaceutical interventions and criteria recommended to be included in an operational plan for reopening non-essential businesses. Based on interest, additional webinars will be offered.
Webinar: Informational Meeting for Eastern Idaho Businesses re: Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions for Consideration in Operating Plans for Reopening from COVID-19 Closures
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020
Time: 1 p.m. Mountain Time
Join Zoom Meeting
Dial In: (301) 715 8592 US
Meeting ID: 995 0292 6566
One tap mobile
+19712471195,,99502926566#
