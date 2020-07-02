The City of Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson passed a "mayoral emergency" ordinance today, Thursday July 2 requiring masks to be worn in public and in local businesses. Johnson told the Teton Valley News this evening that the decision was made to "empower" local businesses.
"We’re not sending out the police," said Johnson of the new ordinance that is anticipated to be ratified by the Driggs council next week. "We’re trying to empower businesses to have the backing of the city behind them."
Driggs businesses have city citations working in their favor said Johnson. A person unwilling to follow the rules can be cited under the city ordinance for trespassing if they refuse to comply with wearing a mask up to a $100 city fine. This citation does not come from the Sheriff's Office, but from the city.
"I think this is so awesome," said Corner Drug co-owner and pharmacist Sally Myler on Thursday of the mandatory mask ordinance. "I think it's a good idea. These are ways we can avoid another shut down with the numbers increasing. It makes me more comfortable with my employees on the front lines," she said of adding additional protection to staff.
Broulim's in Driggs has some of the largest volume of customers. Johnson said he did not consult with Broulim's corporate before enacting the ordinance. Broulim's manager Brad Bishoff referred the Teton Valley News to the corporate office for comment. He did say the sign regarding the new ordinance was posted at the Driggs store. The corporate office did not immediately return a call for comment.
The full text of the Emergency Order may be viewed at this link, or on the City of Driggs website, at www.DriggsIdaho.org.
This would follow two other Idaho cities who recently enacted a similar order. Boise Public Radio reported Wednesday that the cities of Hailey and Moscow, Idaho made mask wearing mandatory. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Teton County, Wyoming is looking to instate a similar mask requirement. Eastern Idaho Public Health has debated the same requirement this week.
The Centers for Disease Control, "recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in cases and rate of spread both locally, regionally, as well as nationally,” said Johnson to the Teton Valley News on Wednesday evening. “People aren’t taking responsibility and acting sensibly. If our community continues to act as it has been for the last month we’ll shut down, which would be devastating to our businesses. Combine that with the high travel rates, even higher that last year and finally it is strongly recommended by the CDC, Eastern Idaho Public Health and our local health professionals.”
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho had notched 6,117 coronavirus infections statewide, 365 of them new on Tuesday — a new record. That followed triple-digit increases in cases every day since June 22. So far, 92 Idahoans have died from COVID-19; 509 health care workers have been infected; and 330 Idahoans have been hospitalized for the virus.
Teton County has realized a sharp increase in the last two weeks logging 11 new cases in the last two and half weeks.
While Frohlich is not making a move with a “mayoral emergency” decision, he is placing an emergency ordinance before the Victor City Council next Wednesday.
“It’s the easiest the thing to put in place to slow this down and the science is there,” said Frohlich of the ordinance to require masks. “Putting this in front of the council and debating this is a good move. It’s one of the easiest things we can do because we’re running out of tools in the tool kit.”
Fröhlich noted that Teton Valley is full of visitors this time of year, more so around this time. His hope to run a robust educational campaign to get visitors to wear face coverings while they are visiting Victor.
“I’ve seen public gatherings which are completely irresponsible,” added Johnson. “People crammed together on bleachers at the city park without mask. People talking in Broulim’s without masks, and no social distancing."
Myler added, "Even if you don't believe it, how hard is it to wear a mask? It will be tough to enforce because of the way people are thinking right now, but what's 10 minutes of wearing a mask in a store?"
