Parents of Driggs Elementary students learned on Tuesday night that, only two days after school reopened, a child had tested positive for COVID.
In an email to parents, DES Principal Allen Carter and Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said that the student only attended the open house on Aug. 31 and stayed home on Sept. 1. The student is now quarantined for the next two weeks and Eastern Idaho Public Health has determined that no further contact tracing is necessary. Additional screening and disinfecting is happening at the school, according to the email.
"We understand this time can be scary, frustrating, and confusing and we would ask for your patience in helping us deal with this unprecedented situation," the email reads.
As of 4:55 p.m. EIPH was reporting no new positive cases in Teton County but the school district released the information of the positive case only hours later.
The school district's plan that includes expectations, safety precautions and guidelines can be found here. Students and staff are encouraged to stay home when sick, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear face coverings.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information.