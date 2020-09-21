According to a letter sent to parents on Sept. 21, a student at Driggs Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second DES student to have received a positive test result; the first announcement came only two days after school opened at the end of August.
The student will quarantine for two weeks and additional cleaning and disinfecting has happened at the school.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has completed its contact tracing process with others at the school. COVID information can be found on EIPH’s website at EIPH.Idaho.gov. The health district has changed the age breakdown for cases to 0-4, 5-12, 13- 17, 18-29, and then per decade. That information can be found on the EIPH dashboard in the “detailed case information” tab. At 5:15 p.m. last night EIPH had reported zero new cases in Teton County, meaning the student's result will be reported today, Sept. 21.
DES principal Allen Carter and superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme wrote in the letter to parents: "We understand this time can be scary, frustrating, and confusing and we would ask for your patience in helping us deal with this unprecedented situation."
While EIPH downgraded Teton County to the low risk level for community transmission earlier this month, representatives from Teton School District 401 reminded parents and staff not to become complacent.
"Our precautions and protocols in our schools are working – but we cannot let our guard down. Now is not the time to let up. We want our students and staff to stay safe and healthy," read the Sept. 11 press release from TSD 401. "It is only with community cooperation and families working with the school district that we will be able to continue in-person learning."