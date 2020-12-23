Teton County schools braced for a post-Thanksgiving spike of COVID cases. Somewhat surprisingly, that spike never came.
While schools across the valley have continued to experience cases and necessary quarantines, further closures or a switch to remote learning was avoided. Teton Valley remains in a heightened level of virus awareness and prevention, including the need for diligent mask-wearing and social distancing.
However, recent pressure has mounted to allow more people in as participants and spectators at high school sporting events. Sports leadership at Teton High School drafted a proposal that was under consideration to be submitted to Eastern Idaho Public Health for approval. The proposal included allowing significantly more people — both fans and participants — to attend indoor games and events.
Teton School District 401 trustee Ticia Sheets applauded the schools’ overall efforts to comply with recommendations, and pointed to the community’s stable numbers as evidence that following guidelines is working. At a meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, Sheets argued that challenging or disregarding the recommendations set forth by Governor Brad Little around in-person attendance of sporting events could jeopardize the progress made so far. “We’re lucky to be letting our kids play sports during a pandemic,” Sheets emphasized. “Letting more people in would be opening a bag of worms. I think we should follow the directive from the governor.”
Sheets went on to point out that while infection numbers are reasonably stable in Teton County, that is far from the case in neighboring communities. “We shouldn’t be pushing it. We’re at Stage 2 across the state. Our hospitals are beyond capacity.” She argued that the priority should remain keeping kids in classrooms with teachers, and that modifications to extracurriculars seemed a reasonable price to pay.
Trustee Alexie Hulme disagreed, and felt that the governor’s directive was too restrictive and “unfair.” Hulme pointed out that while the participants in games and sports were allowed the benefit of engaging in their extracurricular activity, cheerleaders, members of the pep band, and the drill team were missing out. She also argued that parents need to be present when their children are playing sports in order to supervise them in ways that coaches cannot.
Jake Kunz, another trustee of the board, agreed with Sheets and added that should TSD 401 decide to disregard the directive, it may bring additional legal liability to the district. Kunz explained that a decision in August granted the district limited immunity to liability in the face of COVID. “Willful disregard of the governor’s order could result in loss of that limited immunity,” he observed.
Ultimately, the group decided that it was best to abide by the governor’s recommendations for the time being. Should Idaho’s overall infection rate decline after the holiday season and Governor Little issue modifications to the directive, the board agreed to revisit the topic at such time.