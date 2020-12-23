“We love doing Winter Sports, but we do not see how to safely execute programs and keep ourselves and students safe,” wrote the elementary school teachers of Victor in a letter to the school board read on Monday, Dec. 14.
The teachers acknowledged the value of the district’s winter programming, which allows students to participate in their selection of activity one day per week. The most popular choice among students is to spend the day skiing or snowboarding at Grand Targhee Resort. But, in the context of the pandemic, this has teachers worried.
The letter from Victor teachers expressed a handful of their largest concerns. First, the idea of putting kids and teachers on a bus together was worrisome. “Too close, too wet, too warm, too crowded,” said the letter. Additionally, they highlighted, it is impossible to maintain social distancing while assisting small children putting on ski gear, and the fact that the usual indoor spaces in which kids can take a break from the elements will be closed. Too much time in the cold is potentially dangerous for tiny bodies, they argued.
“We’re already behind with curriculum. We need more time to teach,” the letter concluded. Instead of creating more exposure and making contact tracing next to impossible as ‘bubbles’ mix on the bus and ski hill, Victor teachers asked the school board to cancel the program this year.
Driggs Elementary teachers submitted a similar plea: “We are not comfortable facilitating Winter Sports at Driggs Elementary,” read a letter that a group of teachers submitted via Teton Education Association to the school board. Citing similar concerns — the blending of groups of students and teachers who are otherwise kept separate at school, time on enclosed buses, and the inability to maintain social distancing when helping kids with their gear — the cadre of teachers were clear about their level of discomfort.
The board, however, felt that the program was important for the physical and mental health of students in a challenging year.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme explained that modifications have been made to the program this year, including the elimination of swimming and bowling as choices, both of which previously happened in Jackson. Additionally, the schools are requesting as much help from parent volunteers as possible. Parents who are willing to drive their children to the ski hill will help minimize the number of students riding buses. Scheduling will be planned in a way to minimize contact between schools as much as possible.
Woolstenhulme acknowledged that a change in Grand Targhee’s operations due to COVID could occur at any time. “This could all go sideways quickly,” he recognized. But for now, students can plan on programming continuing as in previous years after the holiday break.