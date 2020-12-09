An increase in emergency calls and a decrease in response staff is a potentially disastrous combination for any community. And it’s a reality that first responders around the region are facing. In addition to the normal call volume — fires, vehicle accidents, injuries, and illnesses — first responders are now facing the additional effort of transporting those infected by COVID-19. When responders themselves are exposed or infected, their time in quarantine can create real staffing challenges for their departments.
After all, you can’t deliver CPR or fight a fire via Zoom.
Both Jackson Hole and Idaho Falls are experiencing this crunch, and it has left organizational leadership frustrated and concerned. A Nov. 18 article in the Jackson Hole News & Guide, “Virus keeps emergency responders at home,” summed up the extent of the worry:
“Jackson Hole Fire/EMS was hit so hard that it had to do what Fire Chief Brady Hansen called a ‘mercy hire,’ bringing on volunteers as full-time paid staffers just to fill shifts. ‘That had never happened before,’ Hansen said, ‘but we found ourselves struggling to keep up with our staffing.’”
The article continued: “The virus has also crippled the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department. After a member of his immediate family tested positive, Sheriff Matt Carr had to quarantine in his Teton Village house.”
A Nov. 19 article from the Post Register revealed similar desperation striking the emergency response systems in Idaho Falls: “Idaho Falls EMS system on ‘razor’s edge,’ Fire Chief says.”
“’No fire chief wants to get in front of the camera and say that we’re on the razor’s edge; we are on the brink of a failure in the community to provide care,’ Duane Nelson told the eastern Idaho health board. ‘But that’s what I’m here to do today. We need something to happen. We cannot maintain a level of service that this community has been accustomed to, and we have had the pleasure to deliver, without something significant changing.’
“‘The calls are coming too fast. We’re running out of ambulances every day now,’ Nelson said.”
The emergency response systems in Teton Valley are not currently facing this overwhelm, said Teton County Fire & Rescue Chief Bret Campbell.
“I think we’ve been fortunate,” Campbell said. Though the staff of firefighters and emergency medical professionals has had a few exposure scares, and are experiencing an overall fatigue with maintaining the extensive safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, they’re not on the brink of breaking like neighboring systems.
Campbell credits a few factors. “It’s thanks to close attention to three things,” he said. “First, we got really serious in March and put together a new plan that had good protocols and a strong approach. Second, we shut down our stations to the public and segregated our staff by station.” Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia staff do not rotate between stations for their shifts, but rather act as a “pod” with their individual station members.
“Really, our people have made all the difference,” concluded Campbell. Their dedication to following social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols has kept them healthy and safe, even months into the pandemic. Though the system is currently functioning well, Campbell acknowledges that overwhelm is definitely possible, and something worth making every effort to avoid.
“We really do worry about the hospitals filling up,” he said. When hospital resources are stretched too thin, it can become impossible to give patients the care that they require in emergency situations.
“I think our community has been outstanding overall. Lots of cooperation and coordination, and I am grateful for that. I appreciate everyone having a good attitude,” Campbell said. Despite collective fatigue around the pandemic, he hopes the community can continue to heed recommendations.
“Follow the guidance coming from the CDC, and get out and enjoy some fresh air this winter,” he advised. “And please, wear a mask. It’s actually not that difficult.” In other words, diligence and commitment as a community can keep the hospitals functional, and first responder systems running at full capacity.