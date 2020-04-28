Procedures for curbside pick-up were developed in consultation with local health professionals at Teton Valley Healthcare and in accordance with CDC guidelines. All library items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours between patrons. Library staff will be sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently and wearing cloth masks and gloves.
In anticipation of this event, we are welcoming returned library materials in our book drops in both Victor and Driggs. To keep library staff and patrons safe, returned materials will be quarantined for several days before they are checked in, during which time they will remain on patron accounts. Remember that there are no overdue fees!
Curbside pickup and printing services will begin Monday, May 4, and will be available Mondays and Fridays, 2 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Curbside pickup procedures are as follows:
Request items by placing holds via your online account or call or email the library Items are available only from their home location, i.e., Victor materials will check out from Victor and Driggs materials from Driggs. Library staff will pull those items and call you when they are ready for pick-up.
When you arrive to pick up your items, please call us from outside of the library. Items will then be placed by library staff on a table outside the library entrance, where you can retrieve them.
Please maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more when you pick up your items!
The library will also resume creation and distribution of Maker To-Go Kits, which can be reserved by email (makerspace@valleyofthetetonslibrary.org) and picked up according to curbside pickup procedures. Kits will be created, announced, and quarantined the Friday before they are available. At that time, they can be reserved for pickup the following week. We will try to accommodate the number of reservations, but quantities may be limited. Next week's kit, available May, will be a re-release of the first kit, the light box.
To have documents printed, email the library with attached documents. Printing is free up to $2. We will take credit cards over the phone for print and fax jobs over $2. Copies are available to pick up during curbside hours. We can fax for patrons if documents can be emailed to us.
Contact the libraries at: Victor: 208-787-2201, victor@votlib.org, Driggs: 208-354-5522, driggs@votlib.org.
