New hire helps with increased caseload
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley has disbursed over $30,000 in the past four weeks to 62 families for emergency support through its financial aid applications, and because printers aren’t always easy to come by, a lot of that communication has happened by phone. But this week, thanks to an anonymous donor, the CRC has launched an online application in English and Spanish to streamline the process.
“It’s really fantastic,” said CRC executive director Betsy Hawkins. “We were doing the majority of applications over the phone, which was really time intensive. This should increase our efficiency significantly.”
The application, which can now be filled out on a smart phone or computer, is available at crctv.org and includes questions about an applicant’s income, housing situation, and household size. A CRC committee reviews applications once a week to determine who receives financial aid, which averages between $500 and $1,000 per applicant. The CRC has seen a 200 percent jump in its caseload due to the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19; most households are requesting rent assistance, although some people need help paying for gas, utilities, or medical assistance.
“We’ve been cranking,” Hawkins said. “We knew it was coming [when businesses started closing] but it’s still been crazy to see.”
CRC has drawn from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley emergency response fund, the Idaho Community Foundation emergency response fund, private donations, and a GoFundMe set up by a valley resident to specifically benefit undocumented members of the community who aren’t eligible for stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.
“People are being so generous,” Hawkins said. “But we’re trying to save a little in reserve, because we don’t expect the need to go away any time soon.” She noted that there are many people in the valley who earn the bulk of their income in the summer when construction, tourism, and landscaping are thriving, but this year those jobs might not materialize.
The CRC maintains an inventory of jobs and housing, and fortunately there are still new jobs and rentals popping up. Hawkins has noticed that for the most part, landlords are being more understanding and evictions are uncommon right now, although rent is still high.
As the deadline for May rent looms, the second wave of aid requests from past recipients has already started. To stretch the CRC’s resources, Hawkins has been encouraging people who are eligible to seek unemployment benefits, and people who worked in Wyoming to apply for financial aid through One22, Jackson’s community resource nonprofit.
The good news, Hawkins said, is that the CRC just brought on a new bilingual caseworker, Arely Baez Martinez. Baez is a Teton High graduate with a degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Idaho. While in high school, she interned at the Teton Valley News, where one of her responsibilities was to translate summaries of articles into Spanish.
Baez feels like the universe called her to this job.
“Growing up, I always wanted to be someone who people felt like they could turn to, someone who could connect people to the resources they need and stand up for them,” she said. “There are a lot of resources out there for people but it’s hard to advertise that to the Hispanic community, and I’m happy to provide that communication.”
While Baez has only been at the CRC for a month, Hawkins said she already feels like a fixture in the office.
“Arely has already been able to reach clients that we’ve had a hard time communicating with in the past,” Hawkins said. “We’re really excited not only to have more bandwidth but also to better serve the people who most need our help. She’s just crushing it.”
