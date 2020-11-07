On Nov. 6 Eastern Idaho Public Health moved Teton County from moderate to high risk level after the local rate of active coronavirus cases remained over 30 per 10,000 people for three consecutive days. According to the Teton School District 401 reopening plan, approved by the school board on Aug. 17, this move into the high risk level is grounds for the entire district to go to an alternate-day schedule.
As of Friday evening, Teton County had 47 active cases after a three-day spike that totaled 40 new positives. Several classes and grade levels through the school district have transitioned or will transition to temporary online learning, including the entire sixth grade at Teton Middle School after 51 students were possibly exposed this week.
Because the county is now at the high risk level, the school board will consider going to the alternate-day schedule across the district.
The alternate-day schedule, as laid out in the opening plan, decreases the number of students in the buildings and classrooms at one time while maintaining regular contact between teachers and students. Students will attend class two days per week in person and two days online, with Friday as a work day. If a student's last name starts with A-K, he or she will attend Mondays and Wednesdays in person, while L-Z will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays in person. Parents may request a schedule switch as long as groups are balanced in size. Free breakfast and lunch will still be available for pick up at school for every student.
The board will consider the change on Monday, Nov. 9. Comments will be accepted via email to dtemple@tsd401.org until noon on Monday. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Callers can listen in at (208) 228-5941, passcode #558637. For in-person attendance in the auditorium of the district office building at 481 N. Main in Driggs, masks and social distancing are required.