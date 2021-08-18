Local medical professionals think Teton County is at a tipping point right now as far as Covid is concerned, with the Delta variant infecting more people just as the school year is about to start.
Teton Valley Health has observed an increase in the number of Covid tests administered as well as a change in why people are seeking tests. Before this month, most people wanted to be tested for logistical reasons, usually in order to travel. Now more people are getting tested because they’re experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to a symptomatic or positive person. Once again, test shortages have become a concern, TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said on Friday, although he expects to see another shipment this week.
Sally Myler, the owner of Corner Drug, confirmed that she has fielded a lot of questions about testing. Her stock of molecular tests has been expended, so now she sells rapid antigen test kits at the pharmacy, which serve more use for people who are already showing symptoms of the virus.
For those who need to be tested for travel authorization or surgery, she recommends Express Lab in Idaho Falls.
“I want people to know they can call us with questions,” Myler said. “I don’t want people to feel like there’s no one that can give them information.”
Last week, Teton County’s active rate, or number of cases per 10,000 people, rose above 10 for the first time in months, although not all those cases are confirmed positives; some are probable.
Most who are testing positive locally are unvaccinated, Gnagey said. And the severity of cases among vaccinated people, when a “breakthrough” infection does occur, is much less.
This is reflected in the state’s numbers as well. In a press conference on Aug. 12, Governor Brad Little highlighted some facts about Covid: since the beginning of 2021, nearly 99 percent of Idaho residents who contracted the virus, were hospitalized because of it, and died from it were people who were not vaccinated.
The governor announced that day that he had directed $30 million to expand Covid testing in K-12 schools. Gnagey said that he will meet with Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme to learn what the school district needs from healthcare providers, whether that’s more testing or vaccination clinics in school.
TVH and Corner Drug have seen an uptick in people getting vaccinated. There was a lull in early summer but the number has begun to climb again to almost 30 doses administered per week at TVH, and Myler said the pharmacy has used at least one vial (around six doses) per day. Vaccinations are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at Corner Drug, without a reservation, although if you visit driggspharmacy.com to fill out intake forms and select a time, it speeds up the process. Myler is training more staff with hopes of offering vaccinations on Saturdays as well. Corner Drug will also administer a third dose for moderate to severely immunocompromised people who meet the recently announced CDC guidelines for a booster of mRNA vaccine.
The Teton County Emergency Management Team, made up of representatives from the local governments, TVH, the school district, pharmacies, emergency services, and EIPH, has not resumed meeting regularly, but the team has decided to reserve that time each week, which enables any representative to call a meeting if the need arose.
While some have asked why TVH isn’t providing a constant stream of Covid data, Gnagey said it has seemed less productive to provide incremental, often-shifting information to a community that has a serious case of Covid news fatigue.
“We’re sticking with the same messaging; mask usage, vaccinations, social distancing, and good hygiene are still effective methods to prevent Covid,” he said. “We’ve learned so much since last March, and now we know what works.”
Myler confirmed that her guidance is the same, even as uncertainty reemerges: “People shouldn’t forget about social distancing, and if you wake up sick you don’t go to work, if you have the sniffles wear a mask in confined spaces.”