COVID-19 antibody testing while still in infancy stages, could offer Teton Valley residents greater insight into their own personal fight with the virus said Dr. Nathan Levanger with Teton Valley Health this week.
“There are still a lot of unknowns,” said Dr. Levanger about the antibody testing this week. “We don’t know how good these tests are and all this will tell you is whether you have been exposed [to COVID-19].”
Antibody testing does not determine whether the patient is sick with the coronavirus at the moment, reported the Post Register last week. It instead looks for the quick-response antibodies that show up for people who were previously infected but had an immune system that was able to recover from the illness.
However, antibodies could mean the patient is immune from infection, at least in the short term, and would make them a candidate to donate blood and plasma to help share their antibodies with other people,” reported the Post Register The results are also useful for studies about how widespread the virus is; Ketchum has launched an antibody study with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Studies to look for asymptomatic spread of the virus in Blaine County, Post Register reported.
Dr. Levanger said Quest Labs in Idaho are providing the testing and that by mid-May, TVH should have its own tests that can be processed in-house.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved one company’s version of the antibody test through an emergency use measure, though dozens of other companies such as RayBiotech have started testing commercially without getting that approval, reported the Post Register. Jackson, Wyo., has announced plans to provide antibody testing for hundreds of health workers next week, arranged through a resident who sits on the leadership team for a medical testing company.
In order to get a test, a person would need to make an appointment with a health care provider such as Dr. Levanger who would in turn recommend a blood draw for the test. The turn around for Quest Labs is unknown, but hospital CEO Keith Gnagey reported Monday that he has seen a fairly quick return.
The test will tell a patient one of three pieces of information: whether your body is positive for antibodies and negative for the virus, negative for antibodies and positive for the virus, or negative for both.
Pricing varies through private insurances. The hospital did not have an open rate for the testing as of deadline.
As of deadline Monday evening, Teton County, Idaho has logged nine positive COVID-19 case since March 14. This positive confirmation comes from the use of donated rapid COVID tests recently acquired by the medical facility through the Cushman Family Foundation. Gnagey said the hospital has performed 100 COVID-19 tests to date, 50 being the rapid tests. While the hospital is testing staff to ensure that medical personnel is not positive prior to elective surgeries (see page A2), Gnagey said that no employees at TVH have tested positive.
