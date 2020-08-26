Hospital is seeing high positive rate but few severe cases
Teton County commissioners decided on Aug. 24 to seek funding through the CARES Act for another 2,000 rapid COVID tests. This allocation comes as Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health gird themselves for an increase in cases due to schools reopening.
“It’s not a question of if, it’s when,” hospital CEO Keith Gnagey said on Monday. “We’re preparing for a rise and working with Monte [Woolstenhulme, school superintendent] and the schools to offer help and education on whatever health topics we can.”
TVH has continued its efforts to inform people and answer questions; the COVID helpline has averaged 160 people calling every week.
“We’re sticking with our mantra: wear your mask, practice good health hygiene, maintain social distancing, and isolate when sick,” Gnagey said.
In the last week the hospital processed 40 rapid tests and 10 send-out tests, which Gnagey said are coming back more quickly than they had been—turnaround for results is between two and five days. Teton Valley Health is reserving its rapid tests for symptomatic people who live here, while the send-out tests are used for people who are asymptomatic, need to be tested for work, or are visiting the area.
The positivity rate last week was around 20 percent, and most of the positive cases are young people, few of whom are experiencing severe symptoms. Gnagey said it seems that more young people are out and about right now, resulting in more exposure and more testing.
EIPH reported three new cases in Teton County on Monday night, one on Sunday, and one on Saturday. As of Aug. 23 there were 30 residents of the entire health district hospitalized due to COVID, none of whom were Teton County residents. The ages of recent Teton County positive cases have ranged between 0 and 40, with one probable case in his 70s reported on Aug. 24. The health district reported ten Teton County kids under 19 who have tested positive in the last two weeks.
During their Monday meeting, Teton County commissioners and staff questioned EIPH district director Geri Rackow on the health board’s decision on Aug. 13 to increase the high risk level threshold from 20 to 50 active cases per 10,000 people just as Bonneville County neared that threshold.
Rackow defended the decision, explaining that none of the three large regional hospitals, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, and Madison Memorial Hospital, were hitting maximum ICU capacity despite the rise in cases.
County emergency management coordinator Greg Adams asked how the metric could change when test turnaround is still slow in Idaho.
“The test turnaround is certainly a concern because it really impacts our ability to do contact tracing. However, it doesn’t necessarily impact the overall response,” Rackow responded. “It doesn’t matter if we have one active case or 100, we know we’re not capturing everything that is out there. What we’re really focusing on is hospitalization, and that’s why the metric has changed.”
Many of Teton County’s positive cases came as a result of contact with a confirmed cases, which Rackow used to emphasize the importance of contact tracing.
After Rackow’s report, Adams requested the commissioners’ approval to seek up to $83,000 in CARES Act funding for 2,000 rapid tests.
“Testing has proven very crucial in trying to curb COVID spread across the world, so that’s why I’m focusing on testing right now,” Adams said.
The commissioners approved the request.