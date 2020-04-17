Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, at its April 14 meeting the Teton County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to delay four subdivision concept hearings until May, reasoning that the community is not focused on long-term land use planning right now.
Last Tuesday the commission was scheduled to consider one variance, four two-lot subdivision concept plans, and a nutrient pathogen evaluation waiver for one of those subdivisions. All those applications require public hearings.
P&Z chair Chris Larson opened the meeting by expressing his aversion to hosting online public hearings on land use applications.
"I feel particularly strong about not holding public hearings when there is a likelihood of any significant public comment until we've determined that we have the procedures and processes in place and can ensure a good outcome. I do not think we're in that place now," Larson said at Tuesday's meeting. "We are relying on relatively advanced technology to hold these meetings, but we have no idea how big the digital divide it creates is. We are not doing the public any favors."
Vice chair Sarah Johnston agreed. She quoted Gov. Brad Little in describing the pandemic as "a condition of extreme peril," and said, "I don't think we can expect the public to focus on planning concerns and comments under these conditions."
County planning administrator Gary Armstrong pointed out that the county commissioners have been conducting meetings and receiving public comment multiple times per week for a month, often through public hearings. He also noted that each of the subdivisions would require at least four public hearings total between P&Z and the board of county commissioners.
Larson said that none of those subdivision applications were time sensitive, and Johnston said that the BOCC had been taking public comment on topics relevant to current events that are outside the scope of P&Z, such as a COVID-19 construction policy. She argued that public hearings relating to long-term planning are not appropriate right now. (At its April 13 meeting the BOCC approved two land use applications, both insignificant plat amendments in existing subdivisions.)
On Tuesday P&Z did hold a public hearing for a variance, in which property owners Edward and Paula Kuethen requested to vary the sideyard setbacks on a proposed house by three feet on the north and south sides. The commission narrowly approved the variance, with Larson and Johnston voting against it because they didn't feel there was adequate proof of need for the setback variance.
After that decision, the commission voted unanimously to adjourn and suspend the remaining public hearings until the P&Z meeting on May 12.
Watchdog group Valley Advocates for Responsible Development has lobbied for all local governments to suspend public hearings on land use applications until the state shelter-at-home order has been lifted.
"We are pleased they have considered the needs of the public and have concluded that nonessential hearings can wait," VARD executive director Shawn Hill said of the county P&Z decision. "We hope other boards and commissions follow suit."
The BOCC and the Driggs City Council have already held public hearings on land use items, while the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission will hold one on April 21.
