Long after its sister counties in eastern Idaho were downgraded to moderate or low risk categories, on the evening of Feb. 17 Teton County's Covid risk status was finally moved from critical to high.
Teton has been at the critical level, as judged by Eastern Idaho Public Health, since Jan. 8, after the county saw three days in a row with an active case rate over 45 per 10,000 people.
While the county's active case rate has been fairly low for the past few weeks, a spike during the week of Feb. 3 meant Teton stayed in the highest risk category; EIPH only downgrades a county after 14 consecutive days below the threshold.
If the case rate stays stable, Teton will likely be downgraded to moderate later this week; the last time the county's active case rate was over 30 per 10,000 was Feb. 5.
Madison County is currently in the moderate risk level; the other six counties in the health district are all ranked as low risk.
EIPH's mitigation measures do not change between risk levels. There are still mask mandates in place in Teton County and the cities of Victor and Driggs.