Teton County issued a press release this evening in conjunction with Teton Valley Health encouraging the Teton Valley community to self isolate.
The notice reads: This Public Health Notice is of the highest level of importance and urgency.
“Due to the long period of time from disease exposure to when symptoms appear, the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to reduce contact among individuals, whether they are currently experiencing symptoms or not,” said Dr. Erin Prissel, Chief of Staff at Teton Valley Health and Dr. Nathan Levanger, Chief Medical Officer at Teton Valley Health in a joint comment. “This is especially important given that individuals who have no symptoms will spread the disease. Therefore, we have asked that the cities and county tell residents to self-isolate at their place of residence.”
The notice encourages self isolation until April 5.
The notice, said Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Riegel on Saturday evening, was a reiteration of what the Teton Valley community was already actively doing to stem the tide of contact with the virus since the first positive COVID-19 test in Teton County was announced on March 14. Since then, a second confirmed case was announced on March 20. Each case has been determined as an isolated case and not caused from community spread, or an unknown source.
Blaine County recently came under a state mandated self isolation order requiring the community in Sun Valley to, “stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and business remain available.”
Blaine County is currently experiencing community spread with 21 cases, the highest in the state of Idaho. Riegel said East Idaho Public Health, the regional public health authority, was not willing to issue such an order for Teton County at this time.
“Our [notice] is a recommendation,” said Riegel. “With the isolation order in place in Blaine County, the local leadership here, as well as the hospital, believe that we are similar communities and we too will likely see community spread. We’re being proactive in this pandemic and hopefully we are saving more lives. I personally believe we can reduce numbers.”
The Teton County notice is just that, a notice, encouraging the community to stay the course and practice self isolation. Currently Teton County and the surrounding the cities have limited food service and the Teton School District 401 has close the public schools for the next two weeks. Local churches are closed to Sunday service.
On Saturday evening, Eastern Idaho Public Health said they support the decisions of city and county officials to do what they think is best for the health of the community they are elected to serve.
"Our decisions are based on the data available to us at the time. If additional data become available and the situation changes, we are willing to reassess the situation," said Geri Rackow, Eastern Idaho Public Health Director in an email to the Teton Valley News.
Decision makers met today, Saturday, March 21 to draft the public notice. The meeting was unnoticed to the public because there was not a quorum assembled at the meeting and the press was uninvited to attend. Those who were at the meeting include Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson, Victor Mayor Will Frohlich, Teton Mayor Gloria Hoopes, city managers Olivia Goodell and Jaque Beard, Hospital CEO Keith Gnagey and Commission Chair Cindy Riegel.
“The whole country is telling us to do this,” said Frohlich Saturday evening. “We have to take the right measures to flatten the curve. Either do this now, or not do it at all. This is what the medical professionals are telling us. With limited resources, we took a step and we hope it will flatten.”
To date, 22 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Teton County. Two were positive, seven are outstanding and 13 were negative. Idaho is currently reporting 41 cases.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.