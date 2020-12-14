Corner Drug has expanded services providing COVID-19 tests starting Dec. 15.
Funded by a state grant through the Idaho Board of Pharmacy, Corner Drug staff will provide two different types of nasal swab tests. The first is a rapid antigen test. These tests are dependable, easy to use, and give results in 15 minutes. The other test will be processed at a lab. Patients will receive their results after two to three days.
This is the first testing site in Driggs outside of that offered by the local hospital.
People who test negative with the rapid antigen nasal swab test will also need to receive the nasal swab test to make sure the results are right.
Co-owner and pharmacist Sally Myler and staff have been training through the state and will provide the service starting on Dec. 15. Testing will run on Dec 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30. New year dates for 2021 will be announced at a later date.
All patients seeking a test must make an appointment on the pharmacy website or by calling (208) 354-2334, and then will be instructed to arrive for their appointment and wait outside in their vehicles at a designated area. The technician will come outside and administer the test to patients in their vehicles. Patients will not need to come into the pharmacy or enter through Barrels & Bins.
Testing will be hosted in the rear of the building, just down from the Barrels & Bins entrance. Testing will be completed in 15 minute increments starting at 7 a.m. and running through 9 a.m. The testing site is drive-through only.
Both tests are free to anyone who has met their insurance deductible, has Medicaid, or does not have health insurance. The lab will bill people $95 who have not met their insurance deductible.
People who have had COVID-19 symptoms for five days and have not been tested seven days before going to Corner Drug can get a rapid antigen test. A trained test person at Corner Drug will help people who do not have symptoms get a nasal swab test.
“The Eastern Idaho Public Health District and especially Teton Valley have had few options for testing since the beginning of the pandemic in March,” said Myler. “We were fortunate to be able to assist the testing efforts in our valley."
To make an appointment, please call the pharmacy at (208) 354-2334 or go to www.driggspharmacy.com for online scheduling. Customers are reminded to please wear a mask to the testing area and in the store. Those who suspect they have COVID-19 should not come into Corner or Victor Drug and should call or check the website for information.
Corner Drug is an independent pharmacy serving Teton Valley for over 100 years.