Corner and Victor Drug announced a temporary hour change effective Monday, March 23.
Corner Drug will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturday. 208-354-2334.
Victor Drug will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both locations are closed on Sunday.
We encourage people to use the drive-thru pharmacy at Victor Drug. Please call ahead at 208-787-3784 to give us time to get ready.
Consider using our free RefillRX app to request refills.
