Corner and Victor Drug announced temporary hour and operation changes effective Monday, March 23.
CORNER DRUG will be open for curbside service only from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday. Credit Card phone payments only to reduce interaction. Curbside service will be on the north or west side of the building. Please call 208-354-2334 to place orders, make payments and also to let us know when you are outside and we will bring it out to you.
VICTOR DRUG (208-787-3784) will be open for drive-thru service only 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both locations will remain closed Sunday.
Use our free RefillRX app to request refills. Please send to the right store for better service. All the info you need is on your RX label to register and use the app
