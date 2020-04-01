With emergency fund, CRC expands financial aid
On March 17 the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, with the help of its Jackson counterpart and local donors, established an emergency response fund for nonprofits serving vulnerable people during the coronavirus shutdown, and within a week the fund had more than doubled thanks to donations small and large.
The emergency response fund started with $30,000 of seed money, to be rapidly deployed to nonprofits focusing on vital services to address the virus’s impact on the valley. The fund was doubled by donations in a week and by the afternoon of March 30 it had grown to over $66,000.
“It falls in line with our mission,” explained CFTV executive director Tim Adams. “We’re here to receive and redistribute funds and have the capacity to turn it around quickly.”
Donations to the CFTV emergency response fund have ranged from $25 to thousands of dollars, representing the whole spectrum of valley givers. The Teton Springs Foundation, which holds its own annual grant cycle, chipped in $15,000 to the emergency fund, for which Adams said the CFTV is incredibly grateful.
“It’s been a great outpouring,” he said. “It’s another view of how this community comes together. And we hope to encourage and engage people with any capacity to give, because they know others are stepping forward.”
CFTV was in the process of selecting its spring grant cycle recipients when the pandemic hit, and Adams said those funds are still dedicated to specific programming. Those recipients will be announced soon.
The application for emergency funding is very simple. Nonprofits answer four questions and their answers are reviewed by a three-person committee within a 72 hour window.
As a conduit for funding, Adams explained that the CFTV does not have a preference between people donating to the emergency fund or to a specific nonprofit. He said that the point of the endeavor, as with all CFTV funding, is to utilize the varied expertise of local nonprofits.
“We’re not the experts,” he said. “We’re frequently in touch with nonprofits so we know that they know the needs of sectors of our community.”
Aid for the abruptly unemployed
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley was one of the first organizations in line for funding. Bolstered by the emergency fund and additional donations from the Spark Foundation and Richard Grundler, the CRC now has $30,000 in financial assistance to give out to applicants who need immediate aid.
CRC executive director Betsy Hawkins said that the center’s caseload has increased by 65 percent over last month and she thinks the worst is yet to come.
“It’s a complete systemic breakdown that will wreak long term havoc, having such a large swath of people without a job,” Hawkins said. “In our area especially, it’s unlikely that summer will be what it has been. People are very accustomed to an upswing in income in the summer. I’m worried on their behalf.”
That’s why the CRC is offering increased financial aid. Hawkins is trying to maintain a safe operation by communicating with clients by phone or email, so the application is posted at crctv.org in English and Spanish and is available outside the CRC office in the Trailhead Building north of Driggs. The application includes questions about employment, housing, expenses, and household members. A small committee reviews applications and provides assistance.
Hawkins said it’s not only a way of helping people with rent, utilities, gas, or medical expenses; the application is often a window into other areas of a person’s life and a way that the CRC can connect to them other resources such as the Family Safety Network or Mental Health Coalition.
Fortunately, most of the applications the CRC has processed recently have been straightforward.
“Often with our typical clients, they’re presenting in a crisis that has a lot of competing parts,” Hawkins said. “Here, the underlying cause is clear: abrupt job loss. We can’t fix everything but between our existing program and other available resources, we can help patch the gap until things get back to normal. I’ve found $500 really can help for a while.”
The time to give
One small feature of the $2 billion federal stimulus package that Congress and the Trump administration passed last week is a new incentive for people to donate to charity. According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, in the 2020 tax year people who do not itemize their deductions can deduct up to $300 in cash giving. The bill also provides increased tax benefits to those who do itemize, and raised the annual limit for corporate charitable giving.
The stimulus package also throws several lifelines to nonprofits including eligibility for Small Business Administration loans, and refundable payroll tax credits and other incentives to keep nonprofit workers employed. At the state level there is increased support for nonprofits; the Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Idaho, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center have created a charitable fund for organizations that provide services to vulnerable people. The CFTV is regularly updating a list of resources for local nonprofits at cftetonvalley.org/community-emergency-response-fund/.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.