Victor City Hall Preparing to Open on Limited Basis, Park Equipment to Reopen, & Special City Council Meeting Scheduled to Lift Remaining Emergency Ordinances in Place
During a press conference held Thursday, Governor Little announced that Stage 2 of the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan will commence on Saturday, May 16. The Governor also announced that the requirement for a 14 day self-quarantine for those entering Idaho from out of state communities with no or low level COVID-19 spread will be lifted under of Stage 2. This provision was originally scheduled to expire under Stage 4 of the Plan, tentatively May 30.
The City of Victor is taking several steps to align with the advancement of the State’s Plan including preparing to reopen City Hall on a limited basis, reopening park equipment such as jungle gyms and swing sets, and holding a Special City Council meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18 to lift the remaining emergency ordinances in place regarding a 14 day self-quarantine for outside of region non-essential travel and limitations on hotels and short term rentals.
Although the State of Idaho is advancing to Stage 2 of the four stage Plan and the City of Victor is taking steps in accordance with Stage 2, it is important that citizens continue to practice thorough and frequent handwashing, stay home when sick, wear face masks in public, continue physical distancing while in groups of no more than 10 people, and minimize non-essential travel.
City of Victor City Hall Preparing to Open on Limited Basis: In conjunction with Stage 2 of the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan, the City of Victor is preparing to reopen Victor City Hall to the public on a limited basis with limited in-person staff available. Once open, hours of operation will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue to be held remotely. City Hall is reopening in this manner to meet the gathering size, physical distancing, and sanitization requirements set forth in Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
Citizens are encouraged to continue to use online and remote options to make online payments and connect with staff who are available to assist:
Online Payments: Free and confidential online utility payments may be made through Xpress Bill Pay, https://www.xpressbillpay.com/#/?org=victor10604. Payments may also be mailed to the City of Victor, P.O Box 122, Victor ID 83455 or put in the drop box at City Hall located at 10 South Main Street.
Stay Connected: Sign up for e-notify text and/or email notifications for news releases and City Council and board meetings, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/enotify/index.php
Meet with Us: If you would like to meet with us remotely, we are happy to schedule phone or video meetings. Check out the City directory to reach out to staff, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/…/contact/city_directory.php. Or, call us at 208-787-2940.
Make a (non-emergency) Request: Use our online citizen request portal to make non-emergency requests, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/citizen_request_c…/index.php
Participate: Take the online survey for ReEnvision Victor to shape our future growth policies at ReEnvisionVictor.com.
Park Equipment Reopens: City park equipment, such as jungle gyms and swing sets, will be open to the public beginning May 16th when Stage 2 of the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan begins. Park visitors should abide by the guidelines set forth in Stage 2 of the plan including that vulnerable persons should continue to self-quarantine, gatherings of 10 or fewer people may occur where physical distancing can occur, and non-essential travel should be minimized.
Special City Council Meeting Scheduled to Lift Remaining Emergency Ordinances in Place: A Special City Council Meeting has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 18 to lift Emergency Ordinance O565 regarding a 14 day self-quarantine for outside of region non-essential travel and Emergency Ordinance O566 regarding limitations on hotels and short term rentals. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting information, including, virtual attendance instructions will be posted with the agenda on the City of Victor website at https://www.victorcityidaho.com/.
For information regarding the State of Idaho Rebounds plan, visit https://rebound.idaho.gov/.
For State of Idaho COVID-19 updates, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
For City of Victor COVID-19 updates, visit https://www.victorcityidaho.com/alert_detail.php.
For Teton County Community COVID-19 Information, visit https://coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com/.
