In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to slow the spread of the disease, the City of Victor is temporarily closing all City playground equipment including jungle gyms, swing sets, and the like effective immediately.
Those parks include Willow Creek., Brookside, Sherman, The Settlement and Golf Vista Parks.
All other areas of parks and pathways currently remain open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to recreate outdoors, including in open areas of City parks and pathways, while practicing safe social distancing requirements.
“It’s very important for everyone to get out, be active, and breathe fresh air during these stressful times. We’re keeping the free space of our parks and pathways open as a way to encourage outdoor recreation,” said Victor Mayor Will Frohlich in a news release.
For City of Victor COVID-19 Updates, visit https://www.victorcityidaho.com/alert_detail.php.
For Teton County Community COVID-19 Information, visit https://coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com/.
