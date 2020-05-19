City hall opens to public for limited hours
The Victor City Council unanimously repealed two COVID-19 emergency ordinances relating to travel and tourism during a special City Council meeting held on May 18: Emergency Ordinance O565 that required a 14 day self-quarantine for those coming from outside of the region for non-essential reasons and Emergency Ordinance O566 that placed limitations on non-essential hotel and short term rental stays.
The decision to lift the ordinances was made in an effort for the City to continue to align its pandemic response with the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan. On May 16, Stage 2 of the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan commenced. With it, the State lifted its requirement for a 14 day self-quarantine for those entering Idaho from out of state communities with no or low level COVID-19 spread. This provision was originally scheduled to expire under Stage 4 of the plan, tentatively on May 30. The City’s travel and tourism related emergency ordinances were also originally scheduled to expire at the end of May.
Although the State is advancing to Stage 2 of its four stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, and the City of Victor is taking similar measures that align with Stage 2, it is important that citizens continue to practice thorough and frequent hand washing, stay home when sick, wear face masks in public, continue physical distancing while in groups of no more than 10 people, and minimize non-essential travel.
Mayor Frohlich summarized, “Our community has been intentional in doing all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the point that our economy is beginning to open back up and we are seeing signs of what was normal. However, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to abide by the personal safety precautions in place so that we can stay on this positive trajectory.”
City Hall will be open to the public on a limited basis with limited in-person staff available beginning on Wednesday, May 20. Hours of operation will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Fridays from 8:30 A.M. to noon. City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue to be held remotely.
City Hall is reopening in this manner to meet the gathering size, physical distancing, and sanitization requirements set forth in Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan. The City of Victor recommends that citizens continue to practice thorough and frequent hand washing, stay home when sick, wear face masks in public, continue physical distancing while in groups of no more than 10 people, and minimize non-essential travel.
Whenever possible, citizens are encouraged to continue to use online and remote options to make online payments and connect with staff who are available to assist.
For information regarding the State of Idaho Rebounds plan, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
For State of Idaho COVID-19 updates, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
For City of Victor COVID-19 updates, visit victorcityidaho.com/alert_detail.
For Teton County Community COVID-19 Information, visit coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com.
